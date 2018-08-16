Tired of crowds and lift-lines, want your own private Idaho… or Vermont?

You can now rent a mountain this winter. Just for you and your buds.

Vermont’s Pico Mountain , home to “big mountain terrain, small mountain charm” and part of the POWDR company, announced today a private mountain rental option on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the 2018/19 season.

“This is a unique destination to host your next fundraiser, corporate event or family outing,” says Lee Cohen, group sales manager at Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “It’s an unforgettable experience for you and your friends and a guaranteed way to get you first chair, fresh snow and no lift lines.”

The private mountain rental is $6,500 for up to 250 guests (more than that and you’ll get charged $15 a person) and available to rent Tuesdays and Wednesday from January 8 through April 4, 2019. Food and Beverage services will be available upon request for an additional charge.

You can also rent Magic Mountain for just $3,000. The resort was rented by a New Jersey company last Valentine’s Day and as a sweetheart deal, everyone got to ski for free. RK Miles also rented the resort for an employee appreciation day. Suicide Six and several other mountains in Vermont are also for rent. All it takes is (several) dollars and a dream.