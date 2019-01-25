Pssst.. want to buy your own ski area? Just south of Killington on Route 100, Plymouth Notch quietly went on the market in December, 2018. The 750-acre ski area, which had been operating as a private club with a swank base lodge with locker rooms, restaurant and bar, went on the market just after Christmas for $7.5 million.

That price gets you the 1100 vertical feet of skiing served by a Mueller double chair, snowmaking,

According to NewEnglandSkiHistory.com, the area was started in the 1960s as a private ski area, Round Top, by a Massachusetts furniture maker, Paul Goldman. It opened in 1965 with six trails, a double and a T-bar. It later added a second chair. In the late 1970s though the ski area ran into financial troubles and shut down after the 1980-81 season.

Private investors bought the place and reopened it as Bear Creek for the 1998-99 season as a private club. And then another group bought it in 2010, renaming it Plymouth Notch.

Last season, in addition to members, guest of Woodstock’s tony Inn on the River could ski Plymouth Notch. This season, lifts have not been running.

“The property has a huge lodge, chair lift, 28 trails (with 1100′ vertical), snowmaking pond with capacity for full coverage. It has all the snowmaking and grooming equipment, etc. Also, the ACT 250 permitting has already been approved for slopeside lodging expansion,” Sharon Huntley of Diamond Realty wrote in an email.

There’s also plenty of room for future development with a master plan for a 66-unit build out.

Here’s the listing: