Three of the coolest names in terrain are teaming up: pro rider Danny Davis is bringing his Woodward Peace Park to Killington this winter. Here are the details:

[release]

PARK CITY, Utah., Jan 22, 2019 – POWDR, a family-owned adventure lifestyle company, and Danny Davis, Peace Park founder, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner, Dew Tour Champion, and U.S. Snowboard Olympian, announced today that they have partnered to launch Woodward Peace Park. This partnership brings Woodward, a playground for progressive sports experiences and part of the POWDR portfolio, together with Peace Park that was founded by Davis in 2011 as a new type of on-mountain experience which reinvented freestyle terrain with a focus on fun and flow as well as progression.

Woodward Peace Park is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park concept designed to maximize creativity, progression and fun for shredders of all ages and abilities. Only available at POWDR properties, the Woodward Peace Park will debut mid-February at Killington Resort in Killington, Vermont, and Boreal Mountain California in Tahoe.

“We are excited about our partnership with Danny, and to pay homage to and build on the original vision that has been Peace Park,” says Wade Martin, co-president of POWDR. Chris Gunnarson, POWDR’s senior vice president of youth development, added: “Woodward, with its focus on community, world-class facilities and progression-based learning, is the perfect fit for preparing adventure enthusiasts of all ages and ability levels to find their own line within these Woodward Peace Park experiences.”

As conditions permit, Woodward Peace Park will be open every day at Killington and Boreal starting mid-February 2019. There is not an extra fee to experience Peace Park, access is available with a regular lift ticket or season pass to the mountain.

The Woodward Peace Park Championships, which will be held at Boreal from May 1-5, will unveil a 5-day only custom built course, designed and built in collaboration with Davis, Snow Park Technologies and the Boreal and Woodward Tahoe team that’s more fun and creative than ever. It will be the first Peace Park competition to include a women’s category and a user-generated #MyPeaceParkEdit video contest for open rider & skier contestant qualification.

“POWDR’s commitment to progressing athletes the Woodward way and to inspiring participation in the adventure lifestyle was a natural draw,” says Davis. “Woodward Peace Park will expand access to more creative, progressive and cutting-edge terrain. It’s awesome that Woodward Peace Park is an evolution that’s for the people, not just the pros.”