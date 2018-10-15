Snowliage season is here. Get out your rocks skis and boards, load up the GoPros, get your cameras ready. We’re giving away $150 and 6 lift tickets to either a north or south central ski area in Vermont. (Both great ski areas but we don’t want to influence the entries so we’ll tell you which ones after entries are submitted).

How do you win? Send us your best still image or video of snow, fall foliage and skiing or riding in Vermont. We love landscapes (and we’ll consider them!) but preference is given to action shots. We want print quality, if possible: Entries should be 1 MB or larger and the property of the person submitting the image. Don’t forget to include caption information with the name of the photographer, date and place the image was taken and names of any people featured in the image. And all images must be shot in Vermont, in 2018.

The top 5 finalists will be featured on our Facebook page. The overall Judge’s Choice winner will get 4 lift tickets and $100 and the Reader’s Choice winner (the image with the most votes on Facebook and/or Instagram ) will receive 2 lift tickets and $50, good for the 2018/2019 season.

Thanks

#SnowliageVT Contest 2018 Send in your best snowliage shots and early season ski shots by Nov. 10. Winner will receive four lift tickets to a major resort in either north central or south central Vermont. Your email (so we can tell you if you win) *

Read the rules and agree? * Yup! Rules: 1) We want print quality, if possible: Entries should be 1 MB or large and the property of the person submitting the image. 2) All submissions should include caption information with the name of the photographer, date and place the image was taken and names of any people featured in the image. 3) All images must be shot in Vermont in 2018. 4) Video submissions should be with submitted with links to a YouTube channel. 5) Contest entries must be posted by midnight, Nov. 4. Winners will be notified by Nov. 15. 6) By entering you agree to allow Vermont Ski + Ride unlimited use of the image across its print, digital and social media. 7) All entrants will be subscribed to the VT Ski + Ride enewsletter where the winner will be announced the second week in November. You may unsubscribe at any time.



Featured photo: The winner of our 2016 Snowliage contest, taken at Mad River Glen by Justin Woods Chapman