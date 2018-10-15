Vermont Snowliage Contest 2018
Snowliage season is here. Get out your rocks skis and boards, load up the GoPros, get your cameras ready. We’re giving away $150 and 6 lift tickets to either a north or south central ski area in Vermont. (Both great ski areas but we don’t want to influence the entries so we’ll tell you which ones after entries are submitted).
How do you win? Send us your best still image or video of snow, fall foliage and skiing or riding in Vermont. We love landscapes (and we’ll consider them!) but preference is given to action shots. We want print quality, if possible: Entries should be 1 MB or larger and the property of the person submitting the image. Don’t forget to include caption information with the name of the photographer, date and place the image was taken and names of any people featured in the image. And all images must be shot in Vermont, in 2018.
The top 5 finalists will be featured on our Facebook page. The overall Judge’s Choice winner will get 4 lift tickets and $100 and the Reader’s Choice winner (the image with the most votes on Facebook and/or Instagram ) will receive 2 lift tickets and $50, good for the 2018/2019 season.
Thanks and if you want to hear who wins, sign up for our e-newsletter where we will be posting contest updates.
Featured photo: The winner of our 2016 Snowliage contest, taken at Mad River Glen by Justin Woods Chapman