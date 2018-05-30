FIRST TRACKS

First Tracks | Running High, p. 4

New mountain runs are exploding around Vermont.

Resort News | What’s New, p. 9

New music fests, trails, a pro tennis tournament and more. Here’s what’s happening around Vermont this summer.

Adventures| Climbing Grows Up, p. 19

Whether you want to find a gym where you can climb an indoor wall or find new cliffs or boulders, the Green Mountains have you covered…

FEATURES

Re-Fresh, p. 24

How can you update a 1980s-era ski house? These two families

did stunning renovations of their Okemo homes.

Rock & Roll, p. 30

Can gravity-fed mountain biking become as big as downhill skiing? Killington and other Vermont ski resorts are banking on it.

A Table at the Farm, p. 38

Each summer a few farms invite guests in and serve some of the freshest, most interesting meals in idyllic settings.

Backcountry Brooks, p. 46

Yes, there are plenty of stocked trophy fish in Vermont’s rivers.

But if you want to catch native wild trout, head for the hills.

COLUMNS

Editor’s Letter | 365 Days of Play, p. 3

Gear | Trail to Tap Room, p. 50

Retro VT | Time Travel, p. 53

Step back into another era when you visit these four grand estates.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 56

Chairlift Q/A | Dr. Danger, p. 64

He’s been a chief medical correspondent for NBC and best-selling author of health books. Now, here’s what Stowe’s Dr. Bob Arnot does for fun.