Check out one of these awesome events this weekend.

Aug. 1-5 | Fox US Mountain Biking Open, Killington

Pros and amateurs race in downhill, enduro, best whip, the US kids’ open classes and more. The Open features a pro/am style format and offers the most challenging and competitive racing in the nation. Don’t miss the classic Killington after-party with Long Trail Brewing and a free convert.

Aug. 3-4 | 10th Annual Stand Up for the Lake, Burlington

Get ready for a 6-mile, Worldwide Paddle League-affiliated elite race, a 3-mile recreational race and a kids race, all from the Burlington Surf Club’s home base, a sandy oasis on the shores of Lake Champlain. You can even bike there via Burlington’s bike path. Don’t miss the after-party at The Spot on the Dock. Be sure to check out “Chair(wo)men of the Boards” in our August issue for the story of how the event came to be, and why board sports enthusiasts can’t get enough of Lake Champlain.

Aug. 3-5 | Ragnar Trail Vermont, West Windsor

Teams of 8 (or 4 ultra-runners) will set up camp, and come together to conquer a series of three trails that start and end at Ragnar Village. The multi-day race is full of shenanigans, competition and community. Runners will experience trails built by Sport Trails of the Ascutney Basin (STAB), that feature singletrack terrain, river crossings and miles of running through the woods.

Aug. 5 | Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival, Burlington

Join 1,600 Vermonters in community teams racing 41-foot-long dragon boats on Lake Champlain to raise money for cancer research. No experience necessary, but there is a lot of fun to be had on the waterfront that day, with food trucks, live music and other events running throughout the day.

Aug. 8 | Woodsplitter Mountain Bike Race, Pittsfield

This 6-hour mountain bike race is now a qualifying event for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, a one hundred mile trail race through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Competitors complete loops on a 10-mile course on the Green Mountain Trails, a fast-growing network of singletrack over varied terrain in Pittsfield and Stockbridge, Vt., about eight miles north of Killington. Over 100 bermed switchbacks make the network’s long descents a blast.