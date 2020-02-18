The Best of This Weekend!

With snow falling across the state and great events ranging from The Stowe Derby to the Northeast Kingdom’s premier fatbiking festival, Winterbike, here’s what’s up across Vermont this weekend.

18 | Allyn’s Lodge Remote Fireside Dining Series, Sugarbush

A fireside dinner at Allyn’s Lodge at Sugarbush, with a multi-course meal and wine and beer. Skin to the cabin or take the snowcat. Repeats Feb. 20. sugarbush.com

21 | Après Relay, Mount Snow

Compete in an epic four-person relay race with four legs that include a fatbike ride, a snowshoe dash, a team pull of an inflatable kayak up a slope (with a ride down) and mandatory corn hole toss at the finish. mountsnow.com

21-23 | Subaru Winterfest, Killington

Get Subaru swag, free snacks, beverages, daily giveaways, gear demos, dog activities and a live concert series at Bear Mountain. killington.com

21-24 | Stay to Stay Weekend, Mount Snow

Are you visiting Mount Snow for a ski vacation, but have always pondered just moving to Vermont full time? Vermont Tourism’s Stay to Stay Ski Weekend could help you do just that. Enjoy a weekend away in the mountains skiing and riding on world-class terrain. After the lifts close, attend networking sessions to meet locals, employers, and realtors and explore living in Vermont full time.

For more information and to sign up for Mount Snow’s Stay to Stay Weekend on February 21-24 at https://www.vermontvacation.com/samplevt

22 | Ski Prom, Bolton Valley

Dress up for prom and go wild for a fun-filled day of live music in the James Moore Tavern and a throwback prom party on the mountain, all day. boltonvalley.com

23 | Rockefeller Challenge, Mad River Glen

Tuck down the Practice Slope and up Rockefellers to see how far and how fast you can go. The trick? A combination of technique, aerodynamics, bulk, waxing and a lot of luck. madriverglen.com

22 | Mardi Gras, Mount Snow

Catch live music from the funk band Krewe Les Gras on Cuzzins Deck Stage plus High and Mighty Brass Band at the Snow Barn. There are $12,000 in giveaways in lift lines, lodges and parties all day. mountsnow.com

22 | Protect Our Winters Open Forum, Sugarbush

Sugarbush hosts a public forum about climate change and related issues. Representatives from POW will be present. sugarbush.com

22 | Winterbike 2020, East Burke

Demo fatbikes, participate in group rides, attend clinics and more at this epic celebration of all things fatbiking on the trails of Kingdom Trails. kingdomtrails.org

Looking for more about what makes Winterbike so unique? See this story from our sister publication, Vermont Sports Magazine about one rider’s experience at this unbelievable fatbiking festival.

22-23 | 35th Annual Kare Andersen Telemark Festival, Bromley

Rip it up with some of the best telemark skiers in the East, with a weekend of clinics and instruction, racing and more. bromley.com

For an insight into the culture of telefest and the skiers you’ll have the opportunity to learn from, see “The Telemark Queen.”

23 | 75th Annual Stowe Derby, Stowe

This historic classic returns, sending skiers on Nordic or skate skis on a course that often descends from the top of the Toll Road nearly 13 miles into the town of Stowe. There’s also a fat bike division and prizes for the Derby Meister. mmsca.org

For our Editor Lisa Lynn’s first-person perspective on what it’s like to send it in this epic race, see “The Craziest Race.”

23 | The Box Race, Northeast Slopes

Head to Northeast Slopes for the annual cardboard box race, where teams of competitors ride down the main slope in homemade sleds made of cardboard, glue, tape and wax (only cardboard and wax may touch the snow). It’s a great spectator event, with a barbecue at the base lodge. northeastslopes.org

25 | Pico Mountain Takeover, Pico

TRIP has booked Pico Mountain for a day of skiing and riding only open to those who purchase a $49 lift ticket. After they recoup their rental costs, all further ticket proceeds will go to Vermont Adaptive. pico-takeover.ridj-it.com