If you’re a college student in Vermont, great deals abound. Almost every ski area will offer you some kind of student discount. When it comes to season passes, it always pays to buy ahead. Here are a few screaming deals.

For more season pass offerings, or to compare, be sure to check out our Season Pass Guide and Top Picks for Multi-Resort Season Passes.

College Judge Pass

Get unlimited Northeast Kingdom skiing and riding at Burke and Jay Peak for $289. skiburke.com

Double Major College Pass

Mad River Glen and Sugarbush team up to offer college students unlimited access to both resorts (including Lincoln Peak) this season. Plus, Double Major College passholders get 50 percent off lift tickets to all 16 Mountain Collective Resorts (except Sugarbush). The pass goes at $399 until Nov. 6 and $499 after and gets skiers unlimited access to 156 trails and 20 lifts, even on weekends. madriverglen.com

Killington-Pico College Pass

Ski unlimited days at Killington and Pico for $399 through Dec. 12 and $439 after. If you’re looking to save a little cash, join their Campus Rep Program. If you sell 10 other passes on your campus, you get yours free, then $20 per pass sale thereafter. killington.com

Northeast College Pass

This new $399 pass from Vail Resorts offers unlimited and unrestricted access to Okemo and Mount Sunapee, N.H. with access to Stowe except on blacked-out holiday dates. stowe.com

Featured Photo Caption: Finding the goods on an epic day last season at Jay Peak. Photo courtesy Jay Peak