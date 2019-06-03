Few things say summer like camping out at a festival in the mountains. And while this summer Vermont loses two favorite festivals—the Frendly Gathering and the Vermont Mountain Bike Festival are, we are sorry to say, no more—it’s gaining a new one.

On August 2-3, get your fill of art, music and beer at the new Bear North Festival at Sugarbush’s Mt. Ellen. Camp out, sip local brews and get a slopeside lesson during “Paint & Pint” sessions with artist Natasha Bogar. Music includes funky local groups like JUPTR and Mad Mountain Scramblers. Stratton Mountain’s Wanderlust (June 20-23) offers hula hooping, yoga greats such as Sri Dharma Mitra, mindfulness workshops, mountaintop yoga, cooking classes and live music. Sleep out at Wanderland, a pop-up tent village at the Sun Bowl Base.

That same weekend, pitch a tent, mountain bike, run and do yoga at Ascutney’s Solstice Fest. Solstice weekend is also the time to go on group rides, camp and sample brews as part of MBTVT’s Vermont Bike & Brew at Killington. And if you’re ready for more riding the next weekend, head to the New England Mountain Bike Festival at Kingdom Trails, June 28-30. With music, camping, bike demos and group rides, it’s like Woodstock—for jocks. For more about where to eat, play and stay around the Northeast Kingdom this summer, check out “Burke Gets Even Better” from the June issue of our sister publication, Vermont Sports Magazine.