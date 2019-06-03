News 

Stratton Goes Downhill

Abagael Giles

Starting in early August, Stratton Mountain Resort is jumping in the downhill game with lift-served mountain biking and a new bike park.

The mountain plans to open 4.6-miles of beginner, intermediate and progression trails, serviced by the American Express six-passenger lift to mid-mountain. Vermont’s Sinuosity trail builders designed the layout with a focus on hand-built trails to minimize the environmental impact. Phase One will open eight trails on the lower mountain.

Soon, more trails like this one will be available to riders. Photo courtesy Stratton Mountain Resort.

The trails are part of the $6.5 million in capital improvements slated for the next five years, part of parent company Alterra Mountain Company’s 2018 commitment to invest $181 million across its 14 North American ski areas.

In the meantime, the resort is still offering bike rentals and guided rides up and down the cross-country trails along the West River.

Stratton also hosts an epic multi-day yoga and mindfulness festival called Wanderlust this month. For more about Wanderlust and other great camp-out festivals happening across Vermont this summer, check out “The Funkiest New Camp-Out Festivals.”

Abagael Giles

Abagael Giles is the Assistant Editor at Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine. She loves free-heel skiing and exploring her home state of Vermont–one ridgetop at a time.

