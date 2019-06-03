Starting in early August, Stratton Mountain Resort is jumping in the downhill game with lift-served mountain biking and a new bike park.

The mountain plans to open 4.6-miles of beginner, intermediate and progression trails, serviced by the American Express six-passenger lift to mid-mountain. Vermont’s Sinuosity trail builders designed the layout with a focus on hand-built trails to minimize the environmental impact. Phase One will open eight trails on the lower mountain.

The trails are part of the $6.5 million in capital improvements slated for the next five years, part of parent company Alterra Mountain Company’s 2018 commitment to invest $181 million across its 14 North American ski areas.

In the meantime, the resort is still offering bike rentals and guided rides up and down the cross-country trails along the West River.

Stratton also hosts an epic multi-day yoga and mindfulness festival called Wanderlust this month. For more about Wanderlust and other great camp-out festivals happening across Vermont this summer, check out “The Funkiest New Camp-Out Festivals.”