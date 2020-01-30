FIRST TRACKS

First Tracks | The New Backcountry, p. 12

The best new sanctioned backcountry ski zones, your Southern Vermont spring bucket list, plus where to get avy-savvy in the Greens.

Local Heroes | The Telemark Queen, p. 21

Meet the freeheeling superstar who races with the U.S. Telemark Team.

Ski Life | Cool Schools, p. 25

At these Vermont colleges and universities, you can get the skills you need to make skiing and riding your career—without being a ski bum.

FEATURES

The Backcountry Cabin | p. 36

In a remote mountain forest of central Vermont, a former New Yorker built the perfect ski-to cabin.

High Mountain Haute Cuisine | p. 40

At resorts across the state, new chefs are revolutionizing on-mountain dining.

Shattering the Glass Ceiling? | p. 48

Women are ruling in all aspects of snowsports—from competitions to corner offices. So what’s the problem?

COLUMNS

The Start | We’ve Come a long way, baby, p. 9

Coach | Lessons from an Olympian, p. 63

Coach Barbara Ann Cochran on the secret to winning.

Retro | High Times at Ski Club Ten, p. 67

The story behind Sugarbush’s notorious private ski club.

The Green Mountain Calendar, p. 71

Lift Lines | 5 Women Who Changed Skiing, p. 82

A tribute to these pioneering Vermonters.