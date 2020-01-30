Read the Winter Issue!
FIRST TRACKS
First Tracks | The New Backcountry, p. 12
The best new sanctioned backcountry ski zones, your Southern Vermont spring bucket list, plus where to get avy-savvy in the Greens.
Local Heroes | The Telemark Queen, p. 21
Meet the freeheeling superstar who races with the U.S. Telemark Team.
Ski Life | Cool Schools, p. 25
At these Vermont colleges and universities, you can get the skills you need to make skiing and riding your career—without being a ski bum.
FEATURES
In a remote mountain forest of central Vermont, a former New Yorker built the perfect ski-to cabin.
High Mountain Haute Cuisine | p. 40
At resorts across the state, new chefs are revolutionizing on-mountain dining.
Shattering the Glass Ceiling? | p. 48
Women are ruling in all aspects of snowsports—from competitions to corner offices. So what’s the problem?
COLUMNS
The Start | We’ve Come a long way, baby, p. 9
Coach | Lessons from an Olympian, p. 63
Coach Barbara Ann Cochran on the secret to winning.
Retro | High Times at Ski Club Ten, p. 67
The story behind Sugarbush’s notorious private ski club.
The Green Mountain Calendar, p. 71
Lift Lines | 5 Women Who Changed Skiing, p. 82
A tribute to these pioneering Vermonters.