Boston, MA: On February 8, in the final hours of an awards ceremony recognizing the best journalism and publications in the region, the New England Newspaper and Press Association awarded Vermont Ski + Ride its highest honor, naming the magazine the winner of General Excellence in Specialty Publications.

The judges’ citation read: “This amazing publication is loaded with compelling stories, excellent writing and wonderful photography. The print quality is in a league of its own. The website is graphically pleasing and easy to use. Businesses must be very happy with the high-end treatment their ads receive.”

General Excellence is awarded to publications based on their content, websites, presentation and advertising. While Vermont Ski + Ride has been a finalist for the past two years, this is the first year it has won the top award for specialty publications. Seven Days won General Excellence for newspapers with a circulation over 6,000.

“There are so many great specialty and niche magazines and newspapers in New England, to win this is a real honor,” said publisher/owner Angelo Lynn, the president of Addison Press. “This year VT Ski + Ride saw record advertising revenue and our tiny team has reinvested that into making the magazine even better editorially, adding 16 pages and growing the website and distribution.”

Owned by Addison Press (which also publishes The Addison Independent and The Brandon Reporter), VT Ski + Ride is a glossy quarterly with a print distribution of 25,000 and that is distributed in seven states, making it the largest outdoor publication in New England.

Vermont Sports was also recognized at the event with Assistant Editor Abagael Giles’ article on Vermont’s Mountain Warfare School, “The Mountain Warriors,” winning Best Sports Story in a category open to all weekly newspapers and specialty publications and Editor Lisa Lynn’s profile of triathlete Sarah True, “Training for Life,” winning the category for Local Personality Profile.

In addition, a story in VT Ski + Ride, “C=10″ featuring photos by Mike Dawsy and Pat Ryan of Mount Snow’s Carinthia Parks won for Best Photo Story. VT Ski + Ride was also a runner up for six other awards. In total, the two publications were finalists for ten awards. The Addison Independent was also a finalist for 18 awards and journalist Christopher Ross was named Rookie of the Year.

ABOUT Vermont Sports & VT Ski + Ride

Vermont Sports Magazine, New England’s leading outdoor publication, is published nine times a year and VT Ski + Ride, a glossy quarterly, four times. With a combined print distribution of 40,000 and copies displayed in retailers in seven states, the two publications are the largest outdoor magazines in the Northeast and both have robust websites. Both publications are put out by the same editorial and ad teams, using two different art directors. In 2020, Vermont Sports celebrates its 30th year in print. Both are published by Addison Press, the publisher of The Addison Independent and The Brandon Reporter, and affiliated with The Mountain Times.

The Vermont Ski + Ride team includes editors Lisa Lynn and Abagael Giles, art director David Pollard, sales reps Greg Meulemans, Dave Honeywell and Wilkie Bushby and publisher Angelo Lynn—with invaluable help (and patience when we use their copier) from the entire staff of The Addison Independent.