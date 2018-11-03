Want to win winter? We’re giving away an awesome package: Spend two nights at the Topnotch Resort and Spa in Stowe. Get a massage or spa treatment there. And there’s more: the winner will also receive latest skis from Renoun and a custom-fit pair of Dodge carbon fiber ski boots. You’ll also win a season’s pass to the Trapp Family Lodge and Outdoor Center’s Nordic trail network.

Here’s what you’ll win:

A two-night stay and 50-minute deep tissue massage at Topnotch Resort, a majestic mountainside destination in Stowe, Vermont that blends the gracious charm of a ski lodge with the luxurious amenities of a world-class resort. During your stay relax and unwind at the award-winning Topnotch Spa, play a match on the indoor tennis courts, lounge poolside, or dine fire side at either of the on-site restaurants; Flannel and The Roost. Enjoy complimentary ski valet, boot warming and shuttle service to the lifts.(An $800 value, blackout dates apply, not redeemable on peak weekends and holidays.)

Designed in Vermont using proprietary carbon fiber technology, the Citadel 106 has been a vision of Renoun’s since the inception of the company. It’s made wider, lighter and with more carbon fiber so it’s light, stiff and super stable. There’s more HDT and less chatter. Everything you need to build a super ski unlike any other. After three years of R&D – research & dreaming—Renoun made it a reality. The winner gets a pair, sized to his or her needs. For more on Renoun, see our story.

Made in Vermont and custom-fit to your feet, Dodge has been the leader in carbon fiber boots. You’ll get your own pair, molded to your feet. Some features we love:

Light Weight – 1600 grams (3.5 pounds) compared to 2300+ grams (5+ pounds) for other boots. Backcountry skiers use Dodge Boots with alpine touring plate bindings for a combination lighter than many dedicated AT systems.

– 1600 grams (3.5 pounds) compared to 2300+ grams (5+ pounds) for other boots. Backcountry skiers use Dodge Boots with alpine touring plate bindings for a combination lighter than many dedicated AT systems. Consistent Flex – The flex of Dodge Boots doesn’t change with temperature due to our industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction. Other boots get too stiff when it’s cold and too soft when it’s warm.

– The flex of Dodge Boots doesn’t change with temperature due to our industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction. Other boots get too stiff when it’s cold and too soft when it’s warm. Power/Comfort/Feel – Dodge-exclusive composite materials and design deliver a unique combination of power, comfort and feel not found in other boots. No need to buckle tightly for great performance

– Dodge-exclusive composite materials and design deliver a unique combination of power, comfort and feel not found in other boots. No need to buckle tightly for great performance Two widths – 102mm wide last in addition to our regular 98 mm last

– 102mm wide last in addition to our regular 98 mm last Women’s model – with higher volume cuff

– with higher volume cuff Industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction Superior edge control Provides superior damping even on super hard, aggressive snow Provides consistent flex and fit Easier to get into/out of even when it’s really cold



Explore more than 35 miles of Nordic trails all winter. Stop off for a Pilsner at the Bierhall, home to von Trapp brewing, ski to the Slayton Pasture cabin for hot soup and a warm fire. We’re giving away a season’s pass good for the winter 2018/19 season. Read our story on the history of the Trapp Family Lodge

RULES:

WIN WINTER Sweepstakes Details: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open and offered to all legal residents of the U.S.A. and Canada who are 21 years of age or older at time of participation. Employees, officers, directors and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated companies and advertising and promotion agencies, and those involved in the production, development, distribution, implementation or handling of this Sweepstakes, any agents acting for or on behalf of the above entities, service providers, prize suppliers, website developers, and other persons associated with the Sweepstakes and/or members of their immediate families (spouses, children, siblings, parents, regardless of where they live) and/or persons living in the same household as such employees, officers, and directors (whether or not related) are ineligible.

2. Promotion Period. The Promotion begins 10/1/18 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”), and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 1/1/19 (“Promotion Period”). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this promotion.

3. Limit one entry per person regardless of method of participation. Sweepstakes entries not properly completed will not be allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor, and none will be returned.

4. Laws and Regulations: All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

5. Prizes: (a) There is one grand prize consisting of a prize package (for 2 people) includes:

2 nights lodging based on availability at Topnotch Resort and Spa in Stowe, Vermont

A pair of Renoun Citadel skis

A pair of Dodge carbon fiber boots and custom boot fitting

A 2018/19 season’s pass to the Nordic ski trails at the Trapp Family Lodge and Outdoor Center in Stowe.

Restrictions:

Prize can be redeemed for three months from date of promotion. May depend on space available. Blackout dates apply (peak weekends and holidays). Gratuities, alcoholic beverages not included.

(b) Grand Prizewinner and travel companions must travel on the same itinerary, as set by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Meals, gratuities, service charges or taxes, ground transportation not specified, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, local and long distance telephone calls and all other unspecified incidental expenses for this prize are the sole responsibility of winner.

(c) All taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. The winners will be issued an IRS Tax Form 1099 (or other appropriate form) stating the value of the prize for tax filing purposes. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash, and prize substitutions will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor due to prize unavailability for any reason and only then for prize of equal or greater value. Without limiting the foregoing, grand prize is subject to availability/blackout dates and some additional restrictions may apply. Sponsor, Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, members, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives disclaim any and all representations and warranties, express or implied, in fact or in law, in connection with all prizes. By claiming a prize, the winner agrees to assume all risks and agrees that the prize is awarded upon the condition that each of the Sweepstakes Entities will have NO liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, death or other damages of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use/misuse of the prize or from winner’s participation in the Sweepstakes.

6. Drawing and Notification Details: On or about December 30, 2018, the Sponsor shall conduct one random grand prize drawing from all eligible entries. The odds of winning will be determined by the total number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified by phone or mail on or about January 1, 2018. The winner and companions will be required to sign and return to Sponsor an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release within 14 days following the date of notification of grand prize winning. The winner will be disqualified and the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner (selected from all remaining eligible entries) if all affidavits/releases are not signed and returned as required, or if prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable. By accepting a prize, the winner and companions agree to the use of their name and/or likeness in any promotion/advertising/trade activities, and any and all rights to said use, without further compensation or notification, and without prior review and approval, except where prohibited by law.

7. General: (a) Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in the Sweepstakes, or by any technical or human error that may occur in the processing of entries in the Sweepstakes.

(b) Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of computer online systems, servers, or providers; computer equipment; computer software; or failure of e-mail or entry on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to participant’s or to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials from the website or Sweepstakes. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, due to without limitation, infection by computer virus, worm or bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor, that in the sole opinion of Sponsor, could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. In such event, the winner will be selected from among all eligible mail in entries and all eligible online entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor or by some other method determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion as fair, consistent, and in accordance with the spirit of these Official Rules. And, notice of such action by Sponsor will be posted on the website. E-mail entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Entries may not be reproduced in any manner and entries that are lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete, illegible, defaced, mutilated, forged or in any manner altered will be disqualified.

(c) Personal information collected in conjunction with this Sweepstakes, including emails will be used by Sponsors. Emails will be shared : (i) to administer the Sweepstakes, including notification of the winner and inclusion of winner’s name on a publicly available winner’s list and (ii) for future advertising/marketing efforts of Sponsor (iii) to enter all entrants as subscribers to the Vermont Ski + Ride e-newsletter. Participants may opt-out of email notifications at any time. .

(d) By participating, all entrants assume all risk and liabilities associated with the Sweepstakes. By participating, all entrants will hold all Sweepstakes Entities and their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, members, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless of any liability associated with the Sweepstakes.