On May 21, The US Ski and Snowboard Team started rolling out its member nominations for the 2018-2019 season. For 2018-2019, ten Vermonters were nominated for the US Ski and Snowboard Team. Fourteen more athletes trained or went to school in Vermont. The teams will be finalized in the fall. Here they are:

Alpine Team:

This year, three Vermonters were nominated for the US Alpine Ski Team. That’s half as many as were nominated in 2017-2018. Veteran Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 25, of Starksboro and the Mount Mansfield Ski and Snowboard Club, was nominated for the B Team. He’s part of the dynasty behind Cochran’s Ski Area, where his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, who won a gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Olympics, taught him to ski at age two.

Abi Jewett, 18, of Ripton and Green Mountain Valley School earned her first nomination this year. Jewett’s classmate Ben Ritchie, 17, of Waitsfield, was also nominated for the Development Team.

Cross Country Team:

Vermont is a breeding ground for Olympic cross country skiers. Sophie Caldwell of Peru and Ida Sargent of Orleans both represented the US in the Olympics in Pyeongchang this winter for the second time and were nominated for the 2018-2019 US Ski Team’s Cross Country A Team. Caldwell finished sixth in freestyle sprints in the World Championships for 2017. Also nominated were siblings Benjamin

and Katharine Ogden of Landgrove Vermont. Both were nominated for the D Team. Benjamin is a newcomer to the US Team, but this will be Katharine’s third season on the team. Both the Ogdens and Caldwell trained at Stratton Mountain School. Sargent is a product of the Craftsbury Green Racing School and is sponsored by Maple Syrup manufacturer Butternut Mountain Farm.

Snowboard Team:

Alex Deibold and Lindsey Jacobellis were both nominated for the Snowboardcross A Team. Deibold is from Manchester and Jacobellis is from Stratton. Both trained at Stratton Mountain School. Deibold took

Bronze in Snowboardcross at the Sochi Olympic games in 2014 and came in second place at the World Cups in 2017. Jacobellis came in first place at the 2017 World Cup for snowboardcross.

Freestyle Team:

This year, Shelburne’s Megan Nick was nominated for the Aerials Team. Nick trained with the Elite Aerial Development Program in Lake Placid and is a former gymnast. She had seven top-10 finishes on the NorAm tour during the 2015-2016 season and has dabbled in World Cup competition. This is her second nomination.

The Rosters:

2018-19 Alpine Team Nominations

Name (hometown; home club; birthdate)

A TEAM

Men

Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 7/14/1988)

Ted Ligety (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; 8/31/1984)

Steven Nyman (Sundance, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard/Sundance Ski Team; 2/12/1982)

Women

Breezy Johnson (Victor, Idaho; Rowmark Ski Academy; 1/19/1996)

Alice McKennis (New Castle, Colo.; Sunlight Winter Sports Club/Rowmark Ski Academy; 8/18/1989)

Laurenne Ross (Bend, Ore.; Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation; 8/17/1988)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995)

Lindsey Vonn (Vail, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Buck Hill Ski Team; 10/18/1984)

Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora, Ore.; White Pass Ski Club; 7/13/1992)

B TEAM

Men

Bryce Bennett (Squaw Valley, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 7/14/1992)

Tommy Biesemeyer (Keene, NY; New York Ski Education Foundation; 1/30/1989)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vt.; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club; 3/27/1992)

Tommy Ford (Bend, Ore.; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; 3/20/1989)

Jared Goldberg (Holladay, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 6/15/1991)

Sam Morse (Carrabassett Valley, Maine; Carrabassett Valley Academy; 5/27/1996)

River Radamus (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998)

Luke Winters (Gresham, Ore.; Sugar Bowl Academy; 4/2/1997)*

Women

Stacey Cook (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Ski & Snowboard Club; 7/3/1984)

AJ Hurt (Carnelian Bay, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 12/5/2000)*

Alice Merryweather (Hingham, Mass.; Attitash Race Team/Stratton Mountain School; 10/5/1996)

Nina O’Brien (Edwards, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy/Squaw Valley Ski Team; 11/29/1997)

Resi Stiegler (Jackson, Wyo.; Jackson Hole Ski Club; 11/14/1985)

C TEAM

Men

Cooper Cornelius (Glenwood Springs, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 6/20/1999)*

Nick Krause (Northboro, Mass.; Stratton Mountain School; 5/12/1993)

Kyle Negomir (Littleton, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 10/3/1998)*

George Steffey (Lyme, N.H.; Stratton Mountain School; 8/8/1997)

Women

Abi Jewett (Ripton, Vt.; Green Mountain Valley School; 1/10/2000)*

Patricia Mangan (Derby, N.Y.; Holimont Race Team; 3/7/1997)

Katie Hensien (Redmond, Wash.; Rowmark Ski Academy; 12/1/1999)

Galena Wardle (Aspen, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; 4/24/1998)

DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Men

Andrew Miller (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski Team/Dartmouth College; 12/18/1998)*

Isaiah Nelson (Wayzata, Minn..; Buck Hill Ski Racing Club; 4/3/2001)*

Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, Vt.; Green Mountain Valley School; 9/5/2000)*

Jett Seymour (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/University of Denver Ski Team; 11/5/1998)

Trey Seymour (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; 10/13/2000)*

Women

Keely Cashman (Strawberry, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; 4/4/1999)

Cecily Decker (Saranac Lake, N.Y.; New York Ski Education Foundation; 5/16/1998)

Ainsley Proffit (St. Louis, MO; Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy; 3/21/2001)*

Nellie-Rose Talbot (Vail, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 8/24/1999)

Nicola Rountree-Williams (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 7/7/2002)*

Zoe Zimmermann (Gilford, N.H.; Burke Mountain Academy; 5/16/2002)*

*Newly named to the U.S. Ski Team.

2018-19 Cross Country Nominations

A TEAM

Men

Simi Hamilton (Aspen, Colo.; Stratton Mountain School Elite Team; 5/14/87)

Women

Sadie Bjornsen (Winthrop, Wash.; Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center; 11/21/89)

Sophie Caldwell (Peru, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School Elite Team; 3/22/90)

Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minn.; Stratton Mountain School Elite Team; 8/26/91)

Ida Sargent (Orleans, Vt.; Craftsbury Green Racing Project; 1/25/88)

B TEAM

Men

Erik Bjornsen (Winthrop, Wash.; Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center; 7/14/91)

Kevin Bolger (Minocqua, Wisc.; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; 4/11/93)

Patrick Caldwell (Lyme, N.H.; Stratton Mountain School Elite Team; 2/18/94)

Scott Patterson (Anchorage, Alaska; Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center; 1/28/92)

D TEAM

Men

Ben Ogden (Landgrove, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School; 2/13/00)

Gus Schumacher (Anchorage, Alaska; Alaska Winter Stars; 7/25/00)

Ian Torchia (Rochester, Minn.; Northern Michigan University; 3/8/96)

Women

Hannah Halvorsen (Truckee, Calif.; Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center; 2/19/98)

Julia Kern (Waltham, Mass.; Stratton Mountain School Elite Team; 9/12/97)

Katharine Ogden (Landgrove, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School; 11/17/97)

Hailey Swirbul (Aspen, Colo.; Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center; 7/10/98)

U.S. Snowboard Team

HALFPIPE

PRO TEAM

Men

Chase Blackwell (Longmont, Colo.; Jim Smith Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 2/27/99)

Ben Ferguson (Bend, Ore.; Central Oregon Series; 1/21/95)

Gabe Ferguson (Bend, Ore.; Central Oregon Series; 4/16/99)

Taylor Gold (Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 11/17/93)

Chase Josey (Hailey, Idaho; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; Big Mountain West Series; 3/31/95)

Toby Miller (Truckee, Calif; Tahoe Select Snowboard Team; North Tahoe Series; 2/14/00)

Jake Pates (Eagle, Colo.; 7/30/98)

Ryan Wachendorfer (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 2/3/98)

Women

Kelly Clark (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Mount Snow Academy, Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Southern Vermont Series; 7/26/83)

Arielle Gold (Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 5/4/96)

Chloe Kim (Torrance, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 4/23/00)

Maddie Mastro (Wrightwood, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 2/22/00)

ROOKIE TEAM

Men

Jake Canter (Evergreen, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen Snowmass Series; 7/19/03)

Lucas Foster (Telluride, Colo.; Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/17/99)

Jason Wolle (Winter Park, Colo.; Jim Smith Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 11/30/99)

Jack Coyne (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 01/17/2002)

Women

Tessa Maud (Carlsbad, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 10/10/03)

Jade Thurgood (Salt Lake City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series 1/27/02)

Anna Valentine (Sparta, N.J.; Okemo Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 2/20/00)

SLOPESTYLE/BIG AIR

PRO TEAM

Men

Nik Baden (Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 1/13/98)

Chris Corning (Silverthorne, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 9/7/99)

Brock Crouch (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 8/22/99)

Brandon Davis (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 8/30/95)

Lyon Farrell (Haiku, Hawaii; Rocky Mountain Series; 11/22/98)

Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colo.; Rocky Mountain Series; 6/29/00)

Judd Henkes (La Jolla, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 4/3/01)

Chandler Hunt (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 11/4/98)

Kyle Mack (West Bloomfield, Mich.; Great Lakes Snow Series; 9/6/97)

Ryan Stassel (Anchorage, Alaska; Auburn Ski Club; Big Alaska Series; 10/23/92)

Women

Jamie Anderson (S. Lake Tahoe, Calif.; South Tahoe Series; 9/13/90)

Jessika Jenson (Rigby, Idaho; Big Mountain West Series; 8/7/91)

Hailey Langland (San Clemente, Calif.; Tahoe Select Snowboard Team; Tahoe Series; 8/2/00)

Julia Marino (Westport, Conn.; Southern Vermont Series; 9/11/97)

Karly Shorr (Milford, Mich.; Auburn Ski Club; Great Lakes Series; 5/18/94)

ROOKIE TEAM

Men

Jake Canter (Evergreen, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen Snowmass Series; 7/19/03)

Dusty Henricksen (Mammoth Lakes, Calif; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team; Unbound Series; 2/2/03)

Sean Fitzsimons (Hood River, Ore.; Mount Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; Central Oregon Series; 9/22/00)

Luke Winkelmann (Blowing Rock, N.C.; Kirk’s Camp; Rocky Mountain Series: 12/18/00)

Women

Nora Healey (Plymouth, N.H.; Waterville Valley BBTS; Eastern Series; 6/16/98)

Courtney Rummel (West Bend, Wisc.; Wisconsin Advanced Ski and Snowboard Program; Upper Midwest Snow Series; 11/12/03)

Ty Schnorrbusch (Monroe Township, N.J.; Tom Anderson, Rocky Mountain Series 5/15/02)

Jade Thurgood (Salt Lake City, Utah; Park City Ski & Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 1/27/02)

SNOWBOARDCROSS

A TEAM

Men

Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, Mich.; Superior Series; 12/17/81)

Jonathan Cheever (Saugus, Mass.; Maine Mountain Series; 4/17/85)

Alex Deibold (Manchester, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 5/8/86)

Mick Dierdorff (Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/30/91)

Nate Holland (Sandpoint, Idaho; Northwest Series; 11/8/78)

Hagen Kearney (Norwood, Colo.; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 11/6/91)

Women

Faye Gulini (Salt Lake City, Utah; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/24/92)

Lindsey Jacobellis (Stratton Mountain, Vt.; Stratton Mountain, School; Southern Vermont Series; 8/19/85)

B TEAM

Men

Jake Vedder (Pinckney, Mich.; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/16/98)

Women

Rosie Mancari (Anchorage, Alaska; Steamboat Spring Winter Sports Club; Big Alaska Series; 1/22/94)

DEVELOPMENT GROUP

Men

Cole Johnson (Reno, Nev.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; South Tahoe Series; 9/21/93)

Senna Leith (Vail, Colo.; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/8/97)

Women

Meghan Tierney (Edwards, Colo.; International Snowboard Training Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 1/15/97)

Stacy Gaskill (Golden, Colo.; Winter Park Snowboard Team; Rocky Mountain Series; 5/21/00)

ALPINE

B TEAM

Aaron “AJ” Muss (Rumson, N.J.; Rocky Mountain Series; 12/15/1994)