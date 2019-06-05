6 Awesome Events for This Weekend

This weekend, there are plenty of reasons (besides the sunshine and warm temperatures) to head to Vermont. With awesome events like the Tour de Kingdom, Sugarbush Brew-Grass Festival, VTMonster and more, it’s bound to be a fun weekend in ski country. Here’s what’s happening.

7-9 | 13th Annual Tour de Kingdom, Burke

Tackle three days of fully supported rides through the Northeast Kingdom on carefully selected backroads of northern Vermont with the June Tour, June 7-9. Expect lilacs in full bloom, gorgeous mountain scenery and limited car traffic. Each day features shorter and longer rides, depending on cyclists’ interest and stamina, including two scenic century rides and a scenic 45-mile course that follows the shores of Lake Willoughby and Crystal Lake. On June 7, you can do the supported Ride Around Lake Memphremagog, an 80-mile route that crosses the Canadian border. For fine, fast riding on some of the most beautiful roads in Vermont, try The Moose, a 103-mile timed event on June 8.

7-9 | Annual Strolling of the Heifers, Brattleboro

With everything from circus performances to live music, agricultural demonstrations, live jazz performances, art and gallery walks and a parade featuring ambling heifer calves decked to the nines in flowers and led by future farmers and 4H Club members, this is an incredible weekend of fun in Southern Vermont. On Sunday, grab your bike and set out for a 15-, 30- or 60-mile ride on the scenic, rolling dirt roads of Southern Vermont in the annual Tour de Heifer. All in all, the Strolling of the Heifers is an epic celebration of family farmers, local food and rural life in Vermont.

8 | 9th Annual Sugarbush Brew-Grass Festival, Warren

Kick off summer with this annual celebration of all things, sunshine, live music and Vermont craft beer. The festival features pours from more than 20 Vermont breweries, tasty local eats and a full lineup of bluegrass bands, among them Danny Coane and the Blue Grass Buddies, Fiddle Witch and local favorites the Mad Mountain Scramblers. Brew-Grass is always a good time.

8 | The VTMonster Gravel Grinder, Ludlow

The VTMonster is a “77-mile 9,000-vertical body-pounding ride on dirt and gravel roads that will loosen your fillings and crush your legs.” Some asphalt roads have been mixed into the course so those fillings (and legs) can recover. The reward? Stunning views from rugged roads that not every cyclist is brave enough to explore. New for 2019 is a 50-mile route for those new to gravel riding. Head to the after-party barbecue at Okemo Mountain Resort for hot showers, cold beers and live music. Or, head into Ludlow and check out one of the many new restaurants, bars and hotels that make it a great place to visit in the summer. Consider stopping by one of the excellent craft cocktail bars featured in “Inside Vermont’s Craft Cocktail Revolution” from our summer issue.

8 | Ascutney Mountain Race, Brownsville

Run 3.7-miles and ascend 2,300 feet uphill to the summit of Ascutney on the paved auto road, to a finish line at the summit parking lot. This USATF-sanctioned event is part of the Northeast Uphill Mountain Series.

9 | 18th Annual Stowe Triathlon, Stowe

This race includes a 500-meter pool swim, a 14-mile bike leg and a 5K run and is a perfect introductory triathlon or race for experienced triathletes looking for an early summer warm-up. The swim leg will happen in the pool at The Swimming Hole in Stowe.

Featured Photo Caption: Brew-Grass at Sugarbush Resort is always a good time. Courtesy photo.