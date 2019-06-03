Read the Summer Issue!
FIRST TRACKS
What’s Up? | Outdoor & Resort News, p. 11
The best of what’s new from around the state.
Après | Vermont’s Cocktail Revolution, p. 17
These bartenders and distillers are taking the flavors of summer from the farm to your glass.
Kick back at one of these family-run lakefront lodges.
Adventures | The New Golf, p. 29
Vermont’s become an epicenter for disc golf. Here’s where you should play.
FEATURES
A new generation is reinventing the perfect summer adventure town.
Reframing the Farmhouse, p. 42
When a young couple moved from Washington D.C. back to Lincoln, they built the classic Vermont farmhouse—with a touch of Umbria.
Meet the freeskiers and cliff divers who are making a splash in Vermont’s timeless swimming holes.
COLUMNS
The Start | Who’s a Real Vermonter? p. 7
Want to up your mountain bike game? These pros can help.
The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 61
Chairlift Q/A | The Ultimate Vermont Road Trip, p. 74
In college, Mike Leonard visited all 251 towns in Vermont. And here’s why he did it again last year.