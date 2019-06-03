FIRST TRACKS

What’s Up? | Outdoor & Resort News, p. 11

The best of what’s new from around the state.

Après | Vermont’s Cocktail Revolution, p. 17

These bartenders and distillers are taking the flavors of summer from the farm to your glass.

Lodges | Summer Dreams, p. 23

Kick back at one of these family-run lakefront lodges.

Adventures | The New Golf, p. 29

Vermont’s become an epicenter for disc golf. Here’s where you should play.

FEATURES

The New Stowe, p. 36

A new generation is reinventing the perfect summer adventure town.

Reframing the Farmhouse, p. 42

When a young couple moved from Washington D.C. back to Lincoln, they built the classic Vermont farmhouse—with a touch of Umbria.

Diving In, p. 48

Meet the freeskiers and cliff divers who are making a splash in Vermont’s timeless swimming holes.

COLUMNS

The Start | Who’s a Real Vermonter? p. 7

Coach | Dirt Camps, p. 56

Want to up your mountain bike game? These pros can help.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 61

Chairlift Q/A | The Ultimate Vermont Road Trip, p. 74

In college, Mike Leonard visited all 251 towns in Vermont. And here’s why he did it again last year.