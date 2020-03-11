A Day to Honor Jake …

On Friday, March 13 ski areas around the state will honor the memory of Jake Burton Carpenter who died last November due to complications from cancer. Stowe Mountain Resort plans to rename Carpenter’s favorite trail, Lullaby Lane, as “Jake’s Ride.” An official trail sign will be presented to Jake’s wife and Burton Snowboards Chair of the Board, Donna Carpenter, and her sons, Taylor and Timi Carpenter.

Next, a new House Concurrent Resolution in memory of Jake Burton Carpenter will be read, acknowledging all he did for the sport and the state of Vermont. A trail sign debut ceremony will take place at the top of the newly named “Jake’s Ride”, followed by a celebratory ride for Jake down the new trail with the Burton family, friends, the snowboarding community and employees.

In addition, Stratton Mountain Resort will join 12 other resorts around North America in honoring Jake on March 13. Snowboarderd who registered by March 8 earned free lift tickets for the first ever annual ‘A Day for Jake’. Thirteen global resorts are celebrating ‘A Day for Jake’ by offering free lift tickets to snowboarders who pre-register to join us in riding to remember on March 13th.

‘A Day for Jake’ will also bring together the entire snowboard industry with all brands, pro riders, local reps, shop owners and employees invited to snowboard together at no cost in celebration of Jake. In honor of ‘A Day for Jake’, Burton offices and owned stores will be closed on March 13th. And since teaching people to snowboard was one of Jake’s passions, a selection of participating resorts will also offer special Learn To Ride packages for friends and families of the snowboarding community or anyone who wants to learn to snowboard on this day.