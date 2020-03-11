Leprechauns, Extreme Contests and More

From the legendary events like the Vermont Open and Castlerock Extreme to St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, here’s what’s coming up this next week:

13-15 | The 8th Annual Vermont Open, Stratton

A celebration of the beginning of snowboarding and its progress since, the Vermont Open invites snowboarders of all ages to ride, party and compete for a $20,000 prize purse. stratton.com

14 | 1st Annual Grafton Fatbike Bash, Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center

“Ride a Fatty for St. Paddy.” Check out youth activities, skill clinics in fatbiking, a fatbike rodeo and awesome bike demos. graftoninnvermont.com/grafton-trails/

14 | 5th Annual Sidesurfers Banked Slalom, Sugarbush

Sidesurfers and Sugarbush’s Park teams will create an exciting track with turns, berms, bumps, jumps and technical aspects. sugarbush.com

14-15 | Castlerock Extreme, Sugarbush

Expert skiers and riders 15 and older are invited to charge the cliffs and drops of Sugarbush’s toughest terrain in the 23rd annual Castlerock Extreme. sugarbush.com

15 | St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt and Festivities, Bromley

Search Bromley Mountain for a pot o’ gold that contains a 2020/2021 season pass. bromley.com

17 | St. Patrick’s Day, Smuggler’s Notch

If you wear green, find a leprechaun on the slopes and/or take a selfie with said leprechaun you can win tickets for a raffle of more than $5000 in prizes, including ski and snowboard gear, overnight stays and more. smuggs.com

17 | St. Patrick’s Day, Mount Snow

Ski for $17 all day followed by live music on Cuzzins Deck Stage. mountsnow.com

17 | Free Skiing and Riding for Leprechauns, Burke

Come dressed wearing your best leprechaun costume this St. Patrick’s Day and get a free lift ticket from guest services. skiburke.com

Opening photo: Castlerock Extreme by Brooks Curran.