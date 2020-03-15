Killington and Pico Resorts announced late last night that they will be joining the growing list of ski resorts across the country that are shutting down operations to protect guests and visitors from the spread of COVID-19. Killington/Pico, like Vail Resorts, is putting operations on halt until March 22 and will reevaluate then.

Late yesterday, Alterra Mountain Company (owners of Sugarbush and Stratton in Vermont and 13 other areas) and Vail Resorts (owner of Stowe, Mount Snow and Okemo in Vermont and 34 other North American ski areas) announced closure or temporary closure of all their ski operations. On Friday, Jay Peak and Burke announced they would close as well as the Middlebury College Snow Bowl. Other ski areas are expected to follow suit today.

Here’s the release from Mike Solimano, president of Killington/Pico:

At Killington Resort and Pico Mountain our top priority—the health and safety of our staff, guests and local community—remains at the forefront and for this reason Killington and Pico will suspend all resort operations starting March 15, 2020, through March 22, 2020. We will continue to monitor the dynamic COVID-19 situation and reassess our approach for the rest of the season.

The suspension will include all mountain operations, food and beverage and skier services. Our Killington Resort lodging, ticket operations and central reservation department will remain open to serve the guests who are on site, but we are not taking new reservations for the remainder of March 2020. Our Pico Mountain ticketing and central reservation department will remain open to service guests we have on site.

“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of our nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

Given the extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, Killington has modified our cancellation policies. Please contact us at 800-621-6867 if you need to shift your plans or if you are interested in booking for a future visit with enhanced flexibility to make changes without penalty down the road. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

Photo: Killington by Chandler Burgess###