Whether you’re looking to try a new pair of skis, learn a little about the history of skiing at Northern Vermont’s lost ski areas or find a sweet deal on skiing and riding, we’ve got you covered.

5 | Parlor Ski Demo Day, Mad River Glen

Headed to Mad River Glen this weekend? Don’t miss this fun opportunity to try the latest gear from Parlo Skis.

7 | The History of Lost Ski Areas in Waterbury and Stowe, Waterbury Center

The Green Mountain Club hosts historian Brian Lindner at the Green Mountain Club Visitor Center in Waterbury Center for a talk about the history and origins of skiing in the Stowe area.

8 | Mom’s Day Off Take 2, Bromley

Rescheduled after some unfavorable weather, Bromley is hosting a second day of deals for mom as part of a fundraiser for the Southern Vermont Region Cancer Center. Bring a picture of your child to the ticket office on Friday, March 8 (this Friday!) and ski/ride Bromley all day for $25. Proceeds will be donated to the Southern Vermont Region Cancer Center.

9-10 | Park Affair, Mount Snow

Mount Snow invites all female riders for a weekend-long lady shredfest full of park riding, progression, networking and hanging out with other women who ride. The Carinthia Parks crew is designing a private progression park specifically for this camp. Register in advance.

10 | Cares and Shares Spring Food Drive, Okemo

Donate at least five non-perishable food items to receive a coupon for a $45 lift ticket to Okemo Mountain Resort, good for use the same day.

10 | Vertical Challenge, Bromley

Head to Bromley for this free, fun and casual ski and snowboard race for skiers and riders of all ages and abilities. Compete for gold, silver and bronze.