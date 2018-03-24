Looking to spend Easter on a mountain? At resorts around the state you can expect sunrise services on the mountaintop, full brunches and Easter egg hunts for the kids.

Bromley Mountain

Everyone knows the Easter Bunny loves snow. We have heard he plans to stop at the Sun Mountain on Sunday, April 1, for an Easter Egg hunt. Beginning at 11am an April 1st, Bromley will have a traditional egg hunt for 3 age groups.

Burke Mountain

Head to Burke for an Easter brunch at at Willoughby’s Restaurant, located in the Burke Hotel. The Easter Sunday meal starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes to 1:00 p.m.. The menu features features everything from smoked salmon to eggs benedict and a honey-glazed ham carving station. Then there’s an Easter egg hunt for three age groups from 11 am to 4 pm.

Jay Peak

Jay hosts an Easter Service at the top of the mountain. The tram will begin loading at 4:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday, and the service will start at 6:00 a.m. At the conclusion of the service, all are welcome to ski or ride back down, or take the tram or head to Alice’s for brunch. Then, head to the patio area outside the Pump House Indoor Waterpark to find eggs from the Easter bunny, starting at 11:30.

Killington

Killington will hold their annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Killington Peak Lodge, which starts at 6:30 am. The K-1 Express Gondola will start to bring guests to the top of the mountain at 5:30 am. Get there early to secure a spot: there is only room for 275 guests on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stick around after the mass for a community breakfast. Guests may ski or ride down starting at 8 a.m.

Also at 8 a.m., an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages will kick off at the K-1 Base Lodge. A toddler-friendly hunt will start at 9 a.m. Lucky scavengers can find candy in the eggs–along with lift tickets and season passes to Killington Resort and Pico!

Okemo

Gather at the Roundhouse at Jackson Gore at 6 a.m. for an Easter service. After the sunrise service, Okemo will hold a Golden Egg Hunt as well as a Junior Egg Hunt. The Golden Egg hunt is for kids–and those who are young at heart. Find the golden egg to win a pair of skis or a snowboard! Several other eggs will be hidden on trails, and will contain wrapped candy and toys. The Junior Egg hunt is for children 6 and under. Head to the Jackson Gore Courtyard at 8 a.m. to start your search for those hidden eggs.

Mad River Glen

Mad River Glen is ready for Easter with a day full of activities. You can start your day with a mountaintop service followed by an Easter Egg hunt and traditional chicken BBQ. If early mornings are not for you, join Mad River for an afternoon Easter costume parade and après ski.

Mount Snow Resort

Visit Mount Snow for their Annual Golden Egg Hunt on April 1st. If you find the Golden Egg, you win a 2018-19 Peak Pass. In addition, children are encouraged to search for over 2,000 colored eggs hidden on the mountain.

Smuggler’s Notch

On Saturday, Smuggs holds an Eggstatic scavenger hunt. Meet by the fire pit to get your hunt list — but be quick! All participants must meet back at the fire pit at 3 p.m. Finish up your day at the Friendly Pirate Dance party at the Fun Zone 2.0

Start off Easter Sunday at Smuggs’ non-denominational Easter Summit Sunrise Service at the top of the Sterling Lift, conditions permitting. A complimentary lift ride will be provided up the mountain starting at 6 a.m. and will end promptly at 6:30 am. Attendees may ski or ride down the mountain, or hop back on Sterling Lift to be transported down.

Stowe

Stowe will be celebrating Easter Sunday with a non-denominational Easter Sunrise Service, given by the Stowe Community Church. A complimentary mountain gondola ride will run from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., weather permitting. The service starts at 6 a.m., right before the 6:06am sunrise. Ski, ride, or take the gondola down. An Easter egg hunt will be held at the Spruce Peak Village Center. The eggs will be hidden all around ice rink. Make sure to bring your Easter egg baskets and be prepared to visit with the Easter bunny!

Stratton Mountain Resort

Have you ever been to the top of Stratton? Join Stratton Mountain Resort for a sunrise service at the top of the gondola on April 1st.

Sugarbush

Head to Allyn’s Lodge on Lincoln peak for an Easter morning service at Sugarbush. The service starts at 7:30 a.m. with lift loading beginning at 6:50 a.m. and ending at 7:10 a.m. An Easter Brunch will follow the service at Rumble’s Restaurant.

The Easter bunny plans to visit the mountain and hide eggs everywhere on the Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen areas. All easter egg hunts will start at 9 a.m. There will also be an egg hunt for all ages happening at the Mt. Ellen base area. Happy hunting!