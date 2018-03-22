In the past few years, Killington has been putting its summer attractions on steroids. The mountain bike trail system now includes more than 29 trails spanning 30-plus miles serviced by 3 lifts and more trails are in the works. The Adventure Center has zip lines, a trampoline jump, a ropes course, alpine tubing and more. And then there’s the par 72, championship golf course.

This year, for the first time, Killington is wrapping access to all of those in a new season pass, that includes skiing at Killington and Pico for 2018/19, for $99 a month (you have to buy for 12 months). A regular winter season pass to Killington will be $939 and to Pico, $99 if you buy before June 14.

New “Beast 365” Year-Round Season Pass

The Beast 365 Year-Round Season Pass will unlock access to all four seasons at Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. This year-round pass for $99* a month will include unlimited winter lift access, summer mountain bike lift and trail access, golf course greens fees and Adventure Center access. Discounted monthly payments are available for select age groups.

“With a $16 million investment in both our summer and winter operations including new attractions at the Adventure Center and enhancements to our Mountain Bike Park, it was the perfect time for us to introduce a year-round pass as more guests are visiting year-round,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort.

Killington’s 2018-19 Winter Season Passes are on sale now through June 14, 2018, at the early purchase price of $939 for the adult unlimited, which includes unrestricted access to the longest ski and snowboard season in the East at Killington, plus unrestricted access at Pico Mountain and a host of benefits ranging from premium discounts on lodging, snow sports lessons, food and beverage, retail at both resorts and discounted access to the Killington Bike Park and Snowshed Adventure Center for summer 2018. Discounted rates are available for select age groups.

The all-ages 2018-19 Midweek Pass is on sale now through June 14, 2018, at the early purchase price of $519 and is valid Monday through Friday with 4 less restricted days than last season. Restricted days include December 26-31, 2018 and February 18, 2019.

Killington’s Vermont Student Pass for eligible students in grades K-12 for $369 is valid without exception all winter long.

All Killington season pass products feature valuable benefits including discounts on Snow Sports School coaching, food and beverage, lodging, retail and more.

Killington and Pico Express Cards are also available now and provide skiers with access to 50% off mid-week and 25% off weekend lift tickets, plus direct-to-lift convenience throughout the 2018-19 season.

New this year, is a 4-Day non-transferable pass which will offer winter lift access on any four days during the 2018-19 season for $249 with discounts available for select age groups.

Killington’s next door neighbor Pico Mountain 2018-19 My Pico Season Passes are on sale at the lowest prices and valid for lift access now through Pico’s closing day.

Killington Resort also offers the Summer Payment Plan for most 2018-19 season passes purchased before the June 14 deadline with a 2% non-refundable fee per pass. To participate, simply purchase a pass with a credit card online or by phone (800-887-3257) by June 14, 2018 and pay one-third of the total season pass at the time of your order, then one-third will be auto-charged on August 1, 2018 and the final one-third will be charged on October 1, 2018.

For more information about Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, visit www.killington.com and www.picomountain.com or search #beast365 or #mypicomtn on social media.

*Not available for purchase after June 14, 2018. 12 month commitment is required, cannot be canceled.

Photo courtesy Killington Resort