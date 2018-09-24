Peak Resorts, the Missouri-based company that owns southern Vermont’s Mount Snow resort (above), New York’s Hunter Mountain and 12 other resorts near urban areas in the East and Midwest is growing its portfolio. The owner of 14 individually branded U.S. ski resorts, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Snow Time, Inc. (“Snow Time”) for $76 million in total consideration, adding three more Pennsylvania resort to its fold, according to a press release (which folllows):

Snow Time owns and operates Liberty Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort and Roundtop Mountain Resort. The three resorts are within driving distance of the Baltimore-Washington D.C. market, which comprises nearly 10 million people, and welcomed more than 600,000 visitors during the 2017/2018 ski season. Snow Time’s resorts offer a combined 65 trails, more than 325 skiable acres, and an average of approximately 700 vertical feet of terrain. Snow Time also operates two 18-hole golf courses, a 115-room hotel and 22,000 square foot conference center at Liberty Mountain Resort, and more than 20 food and beverage locations across its three resorts.

Snow Time generated approximately $50 million in revenue and approximately $11 million in adjusted EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2018, resulting in a purchase multiple of approximately 6.8x, before giving effect to expected operating synergies (a reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release). The transaction is expected to be completed prior to the beginning of the 2018/2019 ski season, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“The transformative acquisition of Snow Time offers a rare opportunity for Peak Resorts to dramatically grow our company by expanding the number of destinations for our Peak Pass holders in the Northeast while growing our presence in the very attractive and densely populated markets of Baltimore and Washington, D.C.,” said Timothy D. Boyd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Resorts. “Over the course of more than 50 years, Irvin Naylor and his team have established three exceptionally well cared for mountain resorts across the southern tier of Pennsylvania and we are delighted to welcome these wonderful facilities and the Snow Time team to the Peak Resorts family. Furthermore, we expect the addition of these turn-key resorts to our portfolio ahead of the 2018/2019 ski season will result in immediate financial benefits for Peak Resorts.

“Since introducing the Peak Pass in 2015, Peak Resorts has consistently sought to ensure that our unlimited pass offerings for all ages provide unmatched value, particularly as many of our customers live within driving distance of our resorts and visit us frequently throughout the season. We believe the broad array of four-season amenities offered by the Snow Time resorts will be additive to our existing summer business in the Northeast, while the full slate of winter activities available to visitors at Liberty, Roundtop and Whitetail will help to enhance the value of the Peak Pass. By adding these new mountain destinations to our Peak Pass portfolio, we can drive additional value for our most loyal customers. In addition, all three mountains greatly expand our night skiing capabilities, further extending the fun for all visitors and providing a highly sought-after differentiating factor. Importantly, season pass holders at Liberty, Roundtop and Whitetail who have already made the decision to purchase or renew their season passes for the 2018/2019 ski season will have the ability to upgrade to the Peak Pass and enjoy all 10 of our Northeast resorts. We expect to provide these customers with more details, including pricing options, in the coming weeks.”

Irvin S. Naylor, Founder and Chairman of Snow Time, added, “I am extremely pleased to pass along the stewardship of Snow Time and our three mountain resorts to Peak Resorts. Having watched the progress they continue to make at the formerly family-owned Hunter Mountain, I view Peak Resorts as the perfect operators to take Liberty, Roundtop and Whitetail to the next level. For more than 50 years, my team and I have grown these three resorts into the magnificent properties they are today and we are delighted that Peak Resorts will continue to grow their appeal for the next generation and beyond.”

The $76 million in total consideration for the proposed acquisition includes $70 million payable in cash and $6 million payable in shares of Peak Resorts common stock, which the Company will issue to Snow Time’s stockholders. Peak Resorts has obtained committed financing for the cash portion of the purchase price, consisting of: a $50 million, two-year senior secured term loan from CAP 1 LLC, which will accrue interest at an annual rate of 6.95% and carry no prepayment penalty; and $20 million in proceeds from the sale of 20,000 shares of Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock and issuance of accompanying warrants to CAP 1 LLC pursuant to an existing securities purchase agreement. Peak Resorts may elect to extend the term loan for a period of one year at its option. The funding of the term loan is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, as well as satisfaction of the terms and covenants, including consent rights of lenders, under the Company’s existing debt agreements and the sale of the Series A preferred stock and accompanying warrants to Cap 1 LLC. The Company has agreed to issue Cap 1 LLC additional warrants in lieu of loan fees and upon exercise of the one-year extension. The Company is required to seek shareholder approval to issue the securities to Cap 1 LLC under applicable Nasdaq rules. The Company plans to pursue a refinancing of its capital structure, which it expects will include the replacement of the $50 million senior secured term loan, within the next two years.

About the Resorts

Liberty Mountain Resort offers 22 trails and three terrain parks spread across 100 skiable acres and 620 vertical feet of terrain serviced by nine lifts and full snowmaking coverage, and offers night skiing and tubing, along with a full suite of amenities, including a 115-room hotel and 18-hole golf course. Nestled near the scenic Catoctin Mountains on 400 beautiful acres, Liberty Mountain is located approximately 55 miles from Harrisburg, 70 miles from Baltimore and 90 miles from Washington D.C.

Roundtop Mountain Resort offers 20 trails and two terrain parks spread across 100 skiable acres and 600 vertical feet of terrain serviced by eight lifts and full snowmaking coverage, and offers night skiing and riding, and tubing. The resort’s Learn to Ski and Snowboard program was recently named “Best in the Country” by the National Ski Areas Association. Roundtop is located approximately 20 miles from Harrisburg, 75 miles from Baltimore, and 120 miles from Washington D.C.

Whitetail Resort offers 23 trails, two terrain parks and a half pipe spread across 125 skiable acres and 935 vertical feet of terrain serviced by nine lifts with full snowmaking coverage, as well as night skiing and riding, tubing and summer amenities, including an 18-hole golf course. Whitetail’s beginner programs were recognized as the best in the country by the National Ski Areas Association during the 2010/2011 winter season. Whitetail is located approximately 90 miles from Washington D.C. and 95 miles from Baltimore.

About Peak Resorts

Headquartered in Missouri, Peak Resorts is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded ski resorts in the U.S. The company operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest, 13 of which are company owned.

The majority of the resorts are located within 100 miles of major metropolitan markets, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and St. Louis, enabling day and overnight drive accessibility. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. To learn more, visit the company’s website at ir.peakresorts.com or follow Peak Resorts on Facebook for resort updates.