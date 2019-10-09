Vermont is ski country. And that means that just about every small community has incredible pieces of gear sitting unused in someone’s closet, ready to be found at the local ski swap come fall. Often at these annual sales and community gatherings, you can find great gear for less than half of what you’d pay to buy it new. The trick? Show up early. Here are 12 ski and snowboard swaps we love that also support great causes.

Oct. 4-5 | Colchester Ski Sale, Colchester

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Colchester High School gym. Sale hours: Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m. & Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. colchesterskisale.weebly.com

Oct. 4-6 | Pico Ski Club Annual Swap & Sale, Pico Mountain

Equipment drop-off: Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Sale hours: Oct. 4 from 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. picoskiclub.com

Oct. 18-19 | Montpelier Recreation Department Ski & Skate Sale, Montpelier

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montpelier High School Gym. Sale hours: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. montpelier-vt.org

Oct. 11-13 | Killington Ski Club Monster Ski & Bike Sale, Killington

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 5 from 1-4 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 10 from 12-6 p.m.; Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ramshead Ski Lodge. Sale hours: Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 10 from 12-6 p.m.; Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. killingtonskiclub.com

Oct. 11-13 | 36th Annual Smugglers’ Notch Ski & Snowboard Club Ski and Snowboard Sale, Colchester

Equipment drop-off: Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tarrant Recreation Center at St. Michael’s College. Sale hours: Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. smuggs.com

Nov. 1-2 | Stowe Parks & Rec Ski, Snowboard, Skate and Winter Sports Swap, Stowe

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 1 from 1-6 p.m. at the Stowe Elementary School gym. Sale hours: Sat. Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. gostowe.com/event/stowe-winter-sports-swap/

Nov. 2-3 | Cochran’s Ski & Ride Sale, Richmond

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Camel’s Hump Middle School. Sale hours: Sat. Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cochranskiarea.com/ski-ride-sale/

Nov. 3 | Burke PTO Ski Swap, West Burke

Equipment drop-off: Sat. Nov. 2 from 12-3 p.m. for sale items and 10-11 a.m. for donation items. Sale hours: Starts at 8 a.m. on Sun. Nov. 3. facebook.com/events/386391658924614/

Nov. 9-10 | Waitsfield 40th Ski & Skate Sale, Waitsfield

Equipment drop-off: Frid., Nov. 8 from 4-7 p.m. & Sat., Nov. 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Sale hours: Sat., Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale

Nov. 22-23 | Cambridge Rotary Club Ski & Ride Swap, Jeffersonville

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Center. Sale hours: Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. rotarycambridge.org

Nov. 22-24 | Okemo Mountain School Ski & Snowboard Swap, Ludlow

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson Gore. Sale hours: Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m. (3-4 p.m. early hour with $5 admission fee, free for Okemo employees); Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. okemomountainschool.org

Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 | Stratton Mountain School Ski Sale, Stratton

Equipment drop-off: Nov. 18-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vermont Ski and Sport in Jamaica, Mon., Nov. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium. Tues., Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium and Wed., Nov. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stratton Mountain School gymnasium. Sale hours: Fri., Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/688566388310367/