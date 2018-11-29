FIRST TRACKS

The Backcountry Payoff | The Big Benefits of Backcountry Skiing, p. 9

With new chapters, huts and guided tours, backcountry skiing and riding just get bigger this season.

Après| 33 New Après Ski Spots, p. 13

Don’t miss these hot new restaurants and bars in ski country.

Local Heroes | The Groomer Duathlete, p. 21

Meet Craftsbury Outdoor Center’s super-athlete groomer. Plus, the family behind the video series, Alba Adventures.

Ski Towns | School’s Out for Skiing, p. 25

How Vermont towns come together to make sure their kids learn to ski.

FEATURES

Return of the Backcountry Badass, p. 30

After skinning a record 2.5 million feet in a year and skiing pow from Utah to Argentina, Aaron Rice moved from Alta back to Vermont. Here’s why.

60 Sweet Years, p. 34

A look back at Mascara Mountain’s heyday and the people who made Sugarbush what it is today.

Legendary Lodges, p. 45

Many of the Vermont lodges that shaped skiing history are being restored.

COLUMNS

Editor’s Letter | Party Like It’s 1959, p. 5

Coach | The 5 Fundamentals of Great Skiing, p. 52

Good skiers master a few of these techniques; great skiers master them all.

Retro VT | The Ski Warriors, p. 55

How a few Vermont skiers changed the course of history.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 59

Lift Lines | The People’s guide to ski town food, p. 64

We asked and you shared: your favorite spots to eat and drink on the hill.