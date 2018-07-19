Suicide Six Goes Downhill

The ski area will host a grand opening for its new Elemental Bike Park on Saturday, July 21

Starting this weekend, Suicide Six will be the state’s newest downhill mountain biking destination.

On Saturday, July 21 the Woodstock Inn & Resort, in partnership with Sinuosity: Flowing Trails, will unveil three miles of completed mountain biking trails that are now accessible via the Suicide Six Ski Area’s quad chairlift.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 10:00 a.m. followed by the first chair ascending Suicide Six and then the inaugural ride down the mountain.

The festivities continue from 11:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m with hourly group trail rides, lunch, craft beer in the LMNTL hammock lounge, and at 5:00 p.m après Q&A with the Sinuosity and Suicide Six teams.

The new bike park welcomes all ages and skill levels with a variety of progressive terrains, pump tracks, a Strider park and a skills development area to develop confidence and technique. Advanced riders can test skill levels on the flowing jump lines and technical DH-specific runs. Certified coaches, premium bike rentals for children and adults from Kona and Santa Cruz, scenic chair rides, hiking, craft beer and farm-to-table fare are available for guests. With the new Elemental Bike Park, Suicide Six will now be a year-round resort.

The Elemental Bike Park at Suicide Six is open seven days a week with lift access on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m through October. For more information visit https://www.mtbs6.com. The full list of rates and rental prices are listed here: https://www.mtbs6.com/tickets-passes.

Suicide Six Downhill Ski Area is located at 247 Stage Rd, South Pomfret, VT 05067.