Read the Holidays Issue!

FIRST TRACKS

Resort News | Alterra moves into the valley, p. 10

What does Sugarbush’s sale mean for skiers and riders? Plus, a new stone hut you can ski to, a new fatbike downhill, Bolton Valley’s skatepark and more.

Ski Towns | An office near the slopes, p. 16

Want to work from a ski town? These new coworking spaces make it easy.

Apres | 31 new Places to eat, drink and be merry, p. 19

International food, exotic cocktails and weird new restaurants hit ski towns.

Home Hill | Where dreams of medals are born, p. 25

Olympian Doug Lewis’s dream was set in motion at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.

FEATURES

Magic’s Next Act, p. 30

Like pulling Bugs Bunny out of a hat, Magic Mountain is back with a retro, bad-ass, soul-filled vengeance.

It Takes a Village, p. 36

Head to one of Vermont’s remaining non-profit, community-run ski areas and you just might find the soul of skiing.

The Lift House, p. 44

This new Killington home packs all the elements of a conventional ski house in an unconventional package.

COLUMNS

The Start | Inside the Snow Globe, p. 7

Gear | From Vermont, With love, p. 51

Shop local this holiday season with these uniquely-Vermont gifts.

Retro| The Craziest Race, p. 59

This winter the Stowe Derby is back with a vengeance—and turning 75.

The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 63

Chairlift Q/A | He Skied Every Mountain, p. 74

There are 110 peaks in Vermont over 3,000 feet. This guy skied them all.