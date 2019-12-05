Read the Holidays Issue!
FIRST TRACKS
Resort News | Alterra moves into the valley, p. 10
What does Sugarbush’s sale mean for skiers and riders? Plus, a new stone hut you can ski to, a new fatbike downhill, Bolton Valley’s skatepark and more.
Ski Towns | An office near the slopes, p. 16
Want to work from a ski town? These new coworking spaces make it easy.
Apres | 31 new Places to eat, drink and be merry, p. 19
International food, exotic cocktails and weird new restaurants hit ski towns.
Home Hill | Where dreams of medals are born, p. 25
Olympian Doug Lewis’s dream was set in motion at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.
FEATURES
Like pulling Bugs Bunny out of a hat, Magic Mountain is back with a retro, bad-ass, soul-filled vengeance.
Head to one of Vermont’s remaining non-profit, community-run ski areas and you just might find the soul of skiing.
This new Killington home packs all the elements of a conventional ski house in an unconventional package.
COLUMNS
The Start | Inside the Snow Globe, p. 7
Gear | From Vermont, With love, p. 51
Shop local this holiday season with these uniquely-Vermont gifts.
Retro| The Craziest Race, p. 59
This winter the Stowe Derby is back with a vengeance—and turning 75.
The Green Mountain Calendar | p. 63
Chairlift Q/A | He Skied Every Mountain, p. 74
There are 110 peaks in Vermont over 3,000 feet. This guy skied them all.